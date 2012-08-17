Red Cross Offering Free Course on International Humanitarian Law

The program will be held Aug. 25 and is open to the public

The American Red Cross of Santa Barbara County is hosting a free course on international humanitarian law from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 at its office at 2707 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The free course, which is open to the public, will discuss the Geneva Conventions, the basic rules of international humanitarian law and the role of the Red Cross during armed conflict to implement IHL.

The course will explore the powerful and fundamental concept of human dignity even in the midst of the excesses of war.

This year marks a special anniversary for the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network. Sixty years ago, following the atrocities of World War II, nations of the world convened in Switzerland to revise and expand upon wartime protections granted in earlier treaties. Four Geneva Conventions resulted, which safeguard those who do not take part in fighting and those who can no longer fight — wounded, civilians and prisoners of war.

The Red Cross emblem is synonymous with these humanitarian protections, and the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network is charged with promoting these rules.

For more information, call the Red Cross of Santa Barbara County at 805.687.1331.

— Giselle Gomez is the public relations and communications manager for the Central Coast Region of the American Red Cross.