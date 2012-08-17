Search of Home Leads to Three Drug Arrests

Lompoc police recover narcotics valued at more than $18,000 and a stolen handgun

A narcotics-related search Thursday evening of a home in the 1000 block of North Lupine in Lompoc led to three arrests.

Members of the Lompoc Police Department’s Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team served the search warrant about 6:45 p.m. on Todji Thomas, 33, of Las Vegas, and Susan Marshall, 41, of Lompoc, as well as the home associated with them.

Sgt. Chuck Strange said police recovered more than 163 grams of base cocaine, more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, two handguns, packaging material and cash.

He said one of the handguns was confirmed as being stolen out of San Bernardino County, and that the total combined street value of the drugs seized was more than $18,000.

Thomas was arrested on charges of possession for sale of methamphetamine, possession for sale of base cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property, and bringing drugs into jail.

Marshall faces charges of possession for sale of methamphetamine, possession for sale of base cocaine and possession of stolen property.

Also arrested was Randy Allen, 48, of Lompoc, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

