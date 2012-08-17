Woman Suffers Minor Injuries in Goleta House Fire

Food left on the stove is blamed for blaze in kitchen of mobile home

A 39-year-old Goleta woman suffered minor injuries Friday evening when she attempted to extinguish a stove fire at her home, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out about 6:15 p.m. to a mobile home in the 7400 block of Hollister Avenue, and found a small fire burning in the kitchen, according to Fire Department spokesman Russ Sechler.

The woman, whose name was not released, suffered minor smoke inhalation when she re-entered the home and tried to put out the fire with a garden hose, Sechler said. She was treated at the scene by paramedics and wasn’t expected to be hospitalized, he said.

The fire, which was quickly controlled, started with food left unattended on the stove, Sechler said.

The blaze caused damage to the stove and surrounding cabinetry, Sechler said, as well as some smoke damage.

Sechler stressed that any time there is a fire inside a home, the best course is to evacuated all occupants as quickly as possible and call 911.

