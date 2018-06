Hot Lava to Perform Tuesday in Final Music at the Ranch Concert

For more information, call 805.681.7216 or visit www.goletahistory.org . Dacia Harwood is events and marketing coordinator for the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

It’s rock music — big amps, guitars, the whole bit — and it’s for kids, although grown-ups really like it, too. Hot Lava performs a variety of songs, from tunes familiar to the youngest listeners, to catchy, quirky original rocks songs for all ages. Beverages will be available for purchase.Music at the Ranch is funded entirely by sponsors and donations. Sponsors of the 2008 series included Noozhawk, ATK Space Systems, the city of Goleta, SBParent.com and others.

Hot Lava: Rock Music for All Ages will perform from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Rancho La Patera & Stow House for the final concert of the Music at the Ranch concert series.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >