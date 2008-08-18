San Marcos High School Changes Student Drop-off Area

In a change from previous years and for safety reasons, the curb along the front of San Marcos High School on Hollister Avenue is a “no-stopping zone.”

Students may be dropped off or picked up in the drop-off zone in the parking lot at the corner of Hollister and Turnpike by entering on Hollister, proceeding west, then north and exiting on Turnpike. The turnaround area near the school’s gym is also a safe drop-off/pick-up location.

Parents and students who drive to school are encouraged to consider carpooling.

San Marcos High School, at 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, serves more than 2,000 students.

Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communication coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.