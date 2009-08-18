Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:01 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Beacon of Light Foundation Elects New President

Diane Doiron will lead the foundation, the parent organization of the Inner Light Community Gospel Choir

By Beacon of Light Foundation | August 18, 2009 | 3:42 p.m.

Diane Doiron has been elected president of the Beacon of Light Foundation, parent organization of Mama Pat’s Inner Light Community Gospel Choir.

Diane Doiron
Diane Doiron

An insurance agent since 1974, Doiron specializes in estate planning and long-term care and is an instructor on long-term care and Medicare issues for SBCC’s Adult Education Program and at UCSB.

Doiron is treasurer of the Channel City Club and past president of United Way of Santa Barbara County, which she continues to serve as a member of the management team.

A past president of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council and the Planned Giving Roundtable of Santa Barbara, she serves on the board of Life Chronicles and on the Endowment Committees of Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care and SBCC and is chairwoman of United Way’s Endowment Committee.

Other board members are Terri Cruz, Peter Hernandez, Michelle Lawyer, Patricia Heller and Bernelle Williams.

Click here for more information about the choir.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 