Beacon of Light Foundation Elects New President

Diane Doiron has been elected president of the Beacon of Light Foundation, parent organization of Mama Pat’s Inner Light Community Gospel Choir.

An insurance agent since 1974, Doiron specializes in estate planning and long-term care and is an instructor on long-term care and Medicare issues for SBCC’s Adult Education Program and at UCSB.

Doiron is treasurer of the Channel City Club and past president of United Way of Santa Barbara County, which she continues to serve as a member of the management team.

A past president of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council and the Planned Giving Roundtable of Santa Barbara, she serves on the board of Life Chronicles and on the Endowment Committees of Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care and SBCC and is chairwoman of United Way’s Endowment Committee.

Other board members are Terri Cruz, Peter Hernandez, Michelle Lawyer, Patricia Heller and Bernelle Williams.

