Girsh Park Cues Up End-of-Summer Concert Series

The Lester A. and Viola S. Girsh Park in Goleta presents Music in the Park, an end-of-summer concert series, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays in September.
The series will kick off Sept. 6 with music by Stiff Pickle, followed by New Cats on Sept. 13, Foggy Dew on Sept. 20 and Tony Ybarra on Sept. 27.
The Sept. 27 concert will include a 10th birthday celebration barbecue for Girsh Park. The concert will be free for those who sign up to be a Friend of Girsh Park.
Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy live local music.
Click here or call 805.968.2773 for more information.
— Clara van Meeuwen represents Girsh Park.