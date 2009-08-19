Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:47 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: A Concert for ‘Everyman’

Jackson Browne brings his beloved laid-back SoCal sound back to the Santa Barbara Bowl

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributor | August 19, 2009 | 8:00 p.m.

Given the mellow SoCal sound that he is known for, it is somewhat surprising to know that Jackson Browne wrote and played songs on the magical 1967 debut album “Chelsea Girl” from ex-Velvet Underground femme fatale/chanteuse Nico. Yes, that’s right. Browne once hung out with the Warhol crowd and was romantically involved with Nico, as a teenager no less.

While Browne later recorded his own version of “These Days” for the album “For Everyman” — which I find inferior to Nico’s version, with Browne’s accompaniment on fingerpicked guitar — amazingly no one, including Browne, seems to have recorded versions of his other contributions to Nico’s album, most notably “The Fairest of the Seasons.” Pity. Although this was used on the soundtrack of The Royal Tenenbaums, it seems doomed to obscurity.

The Jackson Browne we’re all more familiar with hatched five years later in 1972 with his self-titled debut album, more commonly known as “Saturate Before Using,” and the Browne-co-written single “Take It Easy,” which launched the career of the Eagles. This was followed by a string of classic albums — my favorite is 1974’s “Late for the Sky” — culminating in 1977’s mega-hit album “Running on Empty,” the title song recently in the news when Browne sued John McCain’s presidential campaign for using it without permission in a commercial.

It seems fitting that Browne would be involved in such a dispute involving politics, given his involvement in the anti-nukes movement and his anti-Reagan stance in the 1980s. Browne received an apology from McCain — noting in Rolling Stone that “getting a politician to admit they made a mistake is one of the hardest things in the world” — and an undisclosed amount of money. However, mainly he was fighting on behalf of other musicians to protect their copyrights.

The songs “Take It Easy” and “Running on Empty” were two of many highlights of Browne’s concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Sunday night. Introducing the former, he joked that for a long time he wouldn’t sing it except in the car because “I felt like I was singing an Eagles song.” But, Browne continued, “I said, ‘F*** it, I love this song.’” Clearly, the crowd did, too!

Other crowd favorites included oldies “Fountain of Sorrow,” “Doctor My Eyes,” “The Pretender,” “Stay” and the show-closing medley of the roadie tribute song “The Load Out” — in which Browne qualified the lyric “working for that minimum wage” by saying, “Well, they used to.” His later songs — those from the 1980s on, including from his 2008 album “Time the Conqueror” — clearly were not as well known to the audience. They were well-received, though, as they typically fit nicely into the mid-tempo, reflective, laid-back mold that characterizes his sound.

Browne’s voice, now that of a 60-year-old, still sounds as good as it did on his 1970s albums. He played guitar and keyboards, and had superb support from his band, which includes Kevin McCormick on bass, Mark Goldenberg on guitar, Mauricio Lewak on drums, Jeff Young on keyboards, Luis Conte on percussion, and Chavonne Morris and Alethea Mills on backing vocals.

Browne seemed genuinely happy to be playing the Bowl, reminiscing about the times he saw shows or played there. After saying “It’s such a trip to be back here,” he noted that his foremost memory was seeing a couple making love at the top of the Bowl during his first performance at the venue.

I didn’t see anything like that Sunday night, at least not in the cheap seats, but love for Browne was certainly in the air.

Noozhawk contributor Jeff Moehlis is an associate professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 