Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:02 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Evacuation Orders, Warnings Downgraded in La Brea Fire

The investigation continues after the cause of the blaze was traced to the campsite of an marijuana-growing operation

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo 12 p.m. | August 18, 2009 | 2:35 p.m.

Fire commanders announced overall progress on the 11-day-old La Brea Fire as crews made the final push toward containment and, effective at noon Tuesday, additional evacuation orders and warnings were downgraded.

Evacuation warnings were rescinded Tuesday for three areas, including:

» The Pine Canyon area. Northern boundary: Pine Canyon Road (Forest Service Road 11N04) from Highway 166 to Horseshoe Springs Campground; eastern boundary: Forest Trail 31W12; southern boundary: Buckhorn Canyon Road (Forest Service Road 11N06); and western boundary: Highway 166

» The Tepusquet Canyon area. All of Tepusquet Canyon, from Santa Maria Mesa Road to Highway 166; all of Colson Canyon and the Blazing Saddles community; and all of Ruiz Canyon.

» The area bounded by Cottonwood Road and Wasioja Road between Highway 166 and Sierra Madre Road.

The evacuation order was changed to an evacuation warning for Sierra Madre Road on the western boundary, Cottonwood Road on the south, Highway 166 on the east and Spoor Canyon on the northern boundary.

Firefighters in the Cottonwood Canyon area directly attacked the blaze at its edge Monday night, and a line from the Sierra Madre Ridge to the bottom of the Schoolhouse Canyon drainage, a major component of the containment strategy, will be completed Tuesday, officials said. The fire had crossed some drainage areas south of Sierra Madre Ridge on Monday and made some uphill runs. Aerial attacks were used to reduce the intensity of the flare-ups.

Hotshot crews in the San Rafael Wilderness have made progress working from the south to the north on the eastern side of the fire, and hot spots were cooled near the fire edge from the Sisquoc River to an area just west of Water Canyon campground.

Officials said Tuesday that the La Brea Fire’s acreage had reached 88,650 with containment holding steady at 75 percent. The number of personnel on scene was 1,760.

On Saturday, authorities announced that they had traced the cause of the fire to a cooking fire in the campsite of an illegal marijuana-growing operation. No arrests have been made, but it was believed that the suspects were still within the San Rafael Wilderness, trying to leave the area on foot. Officials have issued a warning not to approach anyone who looks suspicious but to instead contact authorities.

According to a joint statement Saturday night by the U.S. Forest Service and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, there is evidence that the unburned marijuana garden area had been occupied after the La Brea Fire ignited. The Narcotics Unit has secured the camp, which was located in remote and rugged terrain.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the La Brea Fire tip line at 805.686.5074. Callers may remain anonymous.

Also on Saturday, a Martin Mars super scooper airplane made a historic “landing” at Lake Cachuma. The aircraft — the world’s largest scooping water bomber, with a wingspan of 200 feet and a payload of 7,200 gallons — had been using Lake San Antonio north of Paso Robles since midweek.

Meanwhile, evacuation orders issued by the sheriff’s department remain in effect. The Tepusquet Road and Buckhorn Ridge areas are now open, but are still under an evacuation warning.

Ash from the fire is continuing to spread throughout the county and an air-quality watch was reissued Tuesday and remains in effect at least through Wednesday.

Click here for the latest fire information, or call 805.961.5770 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Article Image
(Ray Ford map)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 