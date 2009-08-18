Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:50 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 

Labor Groups Back Williams’ Assembly Campaign

The candidate announces the endorsements of several local organizations

By Chris Patterson | August 18, 2009 | 7:47 p.m.

Das Williams on Tuesday announced that his campaign for the 35th District Assembly seat has received the endorsements of several local labor organizations.

The organizations include International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 952, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 413, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 186, Ironworkers Local 433, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 484, Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 273, Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, and UA Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 114.

“Das Williams doesn’t just talk about creating jobs, he makes it happen,” said Steve Weiner, executive secretary-treasurer of the Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO. “In the midst of the toughest economic times we have ever faced, it is absolutely critical that we elect experienced leaders like Das, who will bring fresh ideas, innovative vision and new energy to Sacramento.

“As a Santa Barbara city councilman, Das found ways to balance the city budget while protecting vital services, avoiding layoffs and continuing to invest in projects that create good-paying green jobs for hardworking middle-class families. That’s exactly the type of representative we need in Sacramento.”

Williams said: “I am grateful to have local labor on my side in this campaign. I have been there for, and stood side-by-side with, working families on many issues throughout my career, and I will continue to advocate on their behalf as our district’s next assemblymember.”

Williams is campaigning to succeed termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava in 2010.

— Chris Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for the 35th Assembly District.

