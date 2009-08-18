Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:47 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Local Women Raise $32,000 at Leukemia Fundraiser

The efforts of three Santa Barbara residents benefit a Santa Ynez patient and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

By Courtney Dietz | August 18, 2009 | 8:44 p.m.

Santa Barbara residents Ashley Alleman, Jen Goebel and Lauren Stewart raised $32,000 at their “Country with a Cause” fundraiser Aug. 1.

A portion of the proceeds benefited Santa Ynez patient Beka Malloy, who was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia in January, and a portion was donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for research.

The event was held at the Barrack Family Ranch and included a private polo exhibition match, a barbecue and several auction items. Funds were raised by ticket sales, a live and silent auction, and through donations.

In Santa Barbara, Team in Training provides personalized coaching, group training and support to people interested in participating in marathons and half-marathons. In return, participants raise funds that go directly to LLS, the world’s largest voluntary health organization.

Alleman and Goebel are participating with Team In Training in the Nike Women’s Marathon on Oct. 18, and Stewart is a participant in the Long Beach International Marathon on Oct. 11.

A free Team In Training Honored Teammate BBQ is planned for Aug. 22 at Rocky Nook Park in Santa Barbara.

For more information about the Team In Training program or how to get involved, contact Erin Pearson at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.966.4357.

— Courtney Dietz is an assistant coach of Santa Barbara’s Team in Training.

