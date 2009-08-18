Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 

Mike Stoker: Candidate Calls On Election Opponents to Oppose AB 226

The legislation would let the California Coastal Commission impose administrative penalties of up to $50,000 and file liens against private property

By Mike Stoker | August 18, 2009 | 1:13 p.m.

Mike Stoker, a candidate for the 35th District Assembly seat, on Monday called on his two Democratic opponents, Das Williams and Susan Jordan, to join him in opposing Assembly Bill 226.

AB 226, introduced by Assemblyman Ira Ruskin, D-Redwood City, would let the California Coastal Commission impose administrative penalties ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 and file a lien against private property, and would direct all money from those penalties to pay for commission activities.

“The Coastal Commission has become one of the most draconian, out of touch state agencies in California,” Stoker said. “They have established a consistent record of ignoring the pleas of local government in rejecting environmentally balanced plans supported by locally elected officials. In the past they have rejected plans for Oxnard, Ventura Beach, Toro Canyon (Montecito) and most recently the County of Santa Barbara’s plan for Goleta Beach.”

In the past year Stoker has suggested that the time has come to consider taking authority away from the CCC and let locally elected boards make decision regarding their plans. When the CCC rejected the Goleta Beach plan, Stoker said, “We should seriously consider allowing cities and counties in the coastal zone make decisions regarding local plans. People need to understand that these coastal cities and counties have coastal plans already certified by the Coastal Commission. A locally elected council or board is going to be much more in touch with the local needs than a board of political appointees.”

Stoker said AB 226 “is a good opportunity to show bipartisan support for our local cities and counties. I ask Mr. Williams and Ms. Jordan to join me in opposing AB 226.”

— Mike Stoker is a candidate for the 35th District Assembly seat.

