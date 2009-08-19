Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:59 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Supervisors Put Emergency Center Project Out to Bid

The board says the operations facility is a priority, but some members question the timing of spending $5 million to build it

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 19, 2009 | 1:58 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors put its proposed Emergency Operations Center project out to bid after much debate on Tuesday.

There was a distinct split among the dais about allocating $5 million in general fund money to the project. The EOC would be a hub for emergency operations personnel and decision-makers during disasters. The 9,900-square-foot facility would include a “robust” computer room, year-round offices for the Office of Emergency Services and showers.

The EOC is expected to come with about $80,000 in annual building operating costs.

Amid tight financial times for the county, some supervisors questioned using general fund money for the project. While the entire board saw the project as a public safety priority, its timing was questioned by Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Doreen Farr.

After visiting the temporary EOC for the past five local fires, it became apparent to Carbajal that the dissemination of information was been the biggest failure, he said, but adding that no building can help with that.

Supervisors Joni Gray and Janet Wolf said the project was essential and timely.

The project is expected to stimulate the local economy and create about 55 local jobs.

The community funding assistance is “frosting on the cake,” Gray said.

“I feel like I’m tied in the middle of a railroad track with two locomotives coming at me,” board chairman Joseph Centeno said of the debate between the two sides of the dais.

The project was passed to go to bid unanimously, but reluctantly.

Farr voted “aye,” but said she was more concerned with keeping jobs than creating them.

“See how easy that was?” Centeno joked after the long discussion.

The project wouldn’t take any money from the county’s operating budget, since the $5 million has been saved up over the years for the project. The rest of the money, about 25 percent of the total project budget, would come from local philanthropic groups.

Paul Orfalea’s foundation is among the organizations, and he urged the board to put the project up for bid. However, he more than hinted that the offer has an expiration date rapidly approaching.

“I don’t think we’re gonna keep the offer for funding on the table for an indefinite amount of time,” he said.

Asked when the window of opportunity would close, he said he didn’t know.

The offer has been around for about 15 years, since grand juries began looking at the necessity of an EOC, and Orfalea is beginning to have “a real ADD issue” with the long process.

The board will continue its discussion of the EOC after bids have been received.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 