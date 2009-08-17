Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:18 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Susan Estrich: On Health Care, Civil Discourse Turns Ugly

We can't let our differences destroy us if we want any kind of meaningful reform

By Susan Estrich | August 17, 2009 | 12:36 p.m.

America has two problems to deal with in the health-care debate, and only one of them relates to health care. The other is our increasing inability to have a conversation with one another without screaming, vilifying, threatening and boycotting.

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich

It’s getting scary out there, and I’m not just talking about death panels or whatever they are.

I’m talking about the civility that is the essence of democracy.

Liberals and conservatives have been busing people to one another’s events since I started working in politics. They’ve been hiring professionals to promote “grassroots” involvement since long before the Internet made it easier. Are the protests at staged events staged? Maybe. Who cares?

Nancy Pelosi was plainly wrong to attack the protesters as “un-American.” The White House strategy of dismissing them has long since been proved unwise.

But that’s no excuse for turning civil discourse into something ugly.

Increasingly, I find myself hearing from people who say they hate President Barack Obama. And Pelosi.

Not disagree with them. Not plan to vote against them.

Hate them.

There are serious and credible stories about the increased threats to the president’s safety.

Of course, it’s not just the right doing this. Just the other day, a friend asked me whether I had read the disgraceful op-ed by the founder of Whole Foods in The Washington Post. Actually, it was in The Wall Street Journal, and I had read it. While I took issue with a number of points in it, I was actually pretty interested in how he manages to provide health insurance for his workers.

Then I read that because of the article, his stores are being boycotted. How dare he offend his liberal customer base? Hello? Liberals should boycott a business that provides health insurance to its workers because its founder doesn’t agree with the Obama health-care plan? And then maybe conservatives should boycott businesses run by Obama supporters. And then what? Warring grocery stores? It would be silly if it weren’t so serious.

Obviously, there are town meetings where no one screams, and they don’t get covered on television. You can always blame the media for covering us when we’re at our worst, but that’s the nature of the beast.

It’s a reason for everyone to lower their voices, lower the temperature and resolve that, one way or another, our differences will not destroy us. It’s also the only way we stand a chance of working through any kind of reform effort that will be acceptable in the long run.

— Best-selling author Susan Estrich is the Robert Kingsley Professor of Law and Political Science at the USC Law Center and was campaign manager for 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis. Click here to contact her.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 