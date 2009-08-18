Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:53 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Awards 7 Computer-Science Scholarships

Each student will receive up to $10,000, funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation, to offset the cost of tuition

By Scott Craig | August 18, 2009 | 7:06 p.m.

Westmont College’s computer-science department has awarded scholarships of up to $10,000 to seven students.

The recipients are first-year students Riley Frambes and Daniel Leong, sophomores Morgan Vigil and Aaron Panchal, junior David Daneshforooz, and seniors Josh Carver and Sarah Coburn. In addition to financial support, the program includes support for study groups, research experience, participation in conferences and other activities.

The scholarships, funded by a $287,500 grant from the National Science Foundation, apply to the tuition of Westmont students majoring in computer science who demonstrate aptitude and interest in computer science.

“The United States is facing a critical shortage of skilled graduates in computer science,” said Kim Kihlstrom, associate professor of computer science. “Despite outsourcing, this shortage will continue for the foreseeable future.”

Wayne Iba, also an associate professor of computer science, said: “There is also a desperate need for women and persons of color in computer science. The scholarship program is designed to help meet the need for more computer-science graduates.”

Prospective students interested in the scholarship program for the 2010-11 academic year are encouraged to first apply to Westmont, preferably for early action by Nov. 1. Scholarship applications will be available online beginning in October.

Semifinalists will be invited to the Computer Science Connection in February 2010. The two-day event will allow prospective students to meet Westmont computer-science faculty, who will then evaluate the candidates’ promise for a scholarship award. The event involves meals together, community-building exercises, individual and group problem-solving exams, interviews and games.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 