Westmont Awards 7 Computer-Science Scholarships

Westmont College’s computer-science department has awarded scholarships of up to $10,000 to seven students.

The recipients are first-year students Riley Frambes and Daniel Leong, sophomores Morgan Vigil and Aaron Panchal, junior David Daneshforooz, and seniors Josh Carver and Sarah Coburn. In addition to financial support, the program includes support for study groups, research experience, participation in conferences and other activities.

The scholarships, funded by a $287,500 grant from the National Science Foundation, apply to the tuition of Westmont students majoring in computer science who demonstrate aptitude and interest in computer science.

“The United States is facing a critical shortage of skilled graduates in computer science,” said Kim Kihlstrom, associate professor of computer science. “Despite outsourcing, this shortage will continue for the foreseeable future.”

Wayne Iba, also an associate professor of computer science, said: “There is also a desperate need for women and persons of color in computer science. The scholarship program is designed to help meet the need for more computer-science graduates.”

Prospective students interested in the scholarship program for the 2010-11 academic year are encouraged to first apply to Westmont, preferably for early action by Nov. 1. Scholarship applications will be available online beginning in October.

Semifinalists will be invited to the Computer Science Connection in February 2010. The two-day event will allow prospective students to meet Westmont computer-science faculty, who will then evaluate the candidates’ promise for a scholarship award. The event involves meals together, community-building exercises, individual and group problem-solving exams, interviews and games.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.