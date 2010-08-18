Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:10 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Author Alfie Kohn Gives San Roque School Symposium a Learning Lesson

Keynote speaker touts benefits of project-based learning to energize and excite students

By Victoria Kahmann, Noozhawk Intern | August 18, 2010 | 8:00 p.m.

San Roque School’s Garden Street Academy echoed with laughter and was illuminated with enthusiasm last week as educators united for a common concern — education. The independent school welcomed renowned author Alfie Kohn in its first educational forum, the Symposium on Authentic Learning.

Kohn, the author of 10 books on education and family relationships, voiced a paramount need to overturn traditional education, which he said is responsible for an anemic zest for knowledge and dry absorption of facts.

He emphasized that, in a time when conveniently administered standardized tests are relied upon to assess a student’s aptitude or progress, the nation’s school systems are in desperate need of a wakeup call. Kohn said he believes these “inauthentic assessments” are only placing students at a disadvantage. What the school system needs, he said, is a redirection to progressive education. This encompasses “learning by doing” — learning in which Kohn stated, “the process is valued, not just the product.”

Kohn encouraged teachers to implement progressive learning, or project-based learning, in their classrooms. He describes this as learning “in a context and for a purpose.”

He also attests that teachers must honor “spaciousness,” or allow enough time for information to sink in.

“One of the things I look for or listen for,” when visiting a classroom, he said, is “how many of the things that are being said are from one kid directly to the other kid ... as opposed to the teacher asking for an answer.”

As it turns out, the latter dominates classroom dialogue. Kohn passionately affirmed, “That’s a teacher-centered classroom ... therefore not really a learning-centered classroom.”

Moreover, Kohn assured that small groups must be the “default arrangement in classes” as they allow students to draw their own conclusions from fellow classmates’ viewpoints. This fosters what he called an “active construction of knowledge” unlike “mindless repetition of definitions.” This facilitates fact retention through the creation of a memorable learning experience, he said.

Even more, however, authentic learning requires both curriculum alignment and integration, he said, adding that curriculum must be harmonious with what students are interested in.

Kohn said he believes the way in which a lesson affects students’ desire to learn is “what matters most to progressive educators,” as children do better when they are excited about the subject matter.

He affirmed that this means teachers must be willing to “share power with the kids” and let them decide what to study because “the more control you have over your classroom, the less really learning is happening there.” Moreover, curriculum integration, or studying the same unit in different subjects, is key, he said. By relating different subjects through a shared topic, this enables students to make connections and grasp subjects more deeply.

Click here for more information on the nonprofit PK-12 San Roque School, or call 805.687.3717. San Roque School has two campuses, the Lower School at 3214 Calle Cedro and the Garden Street Academy at 2300 Garden St.

Noozhawk intern Victoria Kahmann will be a sophomore at the University of San Diego in the fall. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 