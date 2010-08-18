Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:13 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Capps Announces Additional $487 Million in Recovery Act Funding for California

The funding will help save education jobs throughout the state

By Ashley Schapitl | August 18, 2010 | 7:12 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Wednesday that California will be receiving $487 million in additional Recovery Act state stabilization funding to preserve education jobs throughout the state in the upcoming fiscal year.

Thus far, the Recovery Act has saved 47,000 education jobs in California.

More than $53 billion in Recovery Act funding was set aside for the Department of Education to manage a State Fiscal Stabilization Fund and save education jobs threatened by state budget cuts.

California has already received over $10 billion from a number of Department of Education Recovery Act funding programs to preserve education jobs, implement education reforms, improve school technology, fund school construction, and provide financial assistance to college students.

“This Recovery Act funding is essential to keeping teachers in California classrooms. It is critically important to continuing our economic recovery that we preserve the jobs of the teachers who educate our children,” Capps said. “This funding, along with $1 billion for California teachers jobs in a jobs bill signed by the President (Barack Obama) last week, will go a long way toward ensuring that children on the Central and South start the school year off right.”

Capps voted last week in favor of a state aid package containing $10 billion for teacher funding of critical importance to California.

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
