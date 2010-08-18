Closures Planned for Highway 101 On-Ramp at Hollister
Intermittent closures part of Cathedral Oaks Bridge Replacement Project
By Valerie Kushnerov | August 18, 2010 | 5:37 p.m.
As part of the Cathedral Oaks Bridge Replacement Project, the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Hollister Avenue will be intermittently closed Aug. 23-26 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The closures may increase traffic at the Storke/Glen Annie interchange, so drivers may want to allow a little extra time when traveling in that area.
The new intersection is part of the Cathedral Oaks Bridge Replacement Project, which will construct a new overcrossing on a new alignment with Cathedral Oaks Road to replace the existing overcrossing at Winchester Canyon Road.
— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.
