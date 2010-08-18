Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:19 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Obituaries

Col. George Woolsey, 1915-2010

He taught for 15 years at San Marcos High School, where he was a driving force behind fundraising for its stadium complex

By Woolsey family | August 18, 2010 | 3:15 p.m.

Col. George C. Woolsey died Aug. 7, 2010, after a brief illness. He would have been 95 years old on Aug. 13.

Col. Woolsey retired from the U.S. Army on June 30, 1961, after 22 years of active service. Commissioned in 1939, he served as commander of Army units from platoon to regimental size. He served in the Philippines during World War II and in Korea during the “police action” there, commanding the 3rd Bngade, 15th Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division.

Col. George C. Woolsey
Col. George C. Woolsey

Between those two assignments, he served as an adviser to the Greek Army under President Harry S. Truman’s plan in a unit made up of American, British and Greek officers and enlisted personnel. This group was readying Greek Army divisions to expel Communist partisans who were trying to take over the country.

In 1956, he was assigned as professor of military science at UCSB.

After his retirement, he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics at UCSB and then taught at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara for 15 years. Woolsey labored those same 15 years raising funds to build the stadium complex at San Marcos High. He was also the driving force behind the Vietnam War Memorial Plaza at that stadium, organizing candy bar sales for its construction.

Woolsey is survived by his wife, Mildred; three sons, G. Thomas, J. Raymond and Gregory A. Woolsey; a daughter, Raymie Tindle; two stepdaughters, Barbara Sorem-Hughlett and Kris Lynn; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Woolsey joined the Military Order of World Wars in 1975 and for 15 subsequent years was the sustaining force in keeping the Santa Barbara Chapter alive. He served as chapter commander for three years, served as an officer in the order’s Region XIV and was a general staff emeritus of the order’s national headquarters.

Woolsey fought long and hard, though unsuccessfully, to retain the Junior ROTC program in Santa Barbara. He has been a staunch supporter of the ROTC program at UCSB. His service to his community and to the Order earned him the honor of having the chapter name changed to the Colonel George C. Woolsey Chapter. He was also honored with the order’s Gold Patrick Henry Award and with the Eagle Award, for a donation to the society’s Endowment Fund by the Chapter Companions in Woolsey’s name.

A memorial service will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg St. in Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers, donations in Colonel Woolsey’s name may be made to the “Scabbard and Blade” and sent to the Military Science Department, Building 451, University of California at Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara, CA 93106.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 