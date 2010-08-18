Detectives Recover Guns Stolen from Suspects’ Deceased Neighbor

At least 30 firearms are linked to the burglary; two men have been arrested

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have arrested two men and recovered dozens of guns after a burglary at a home in the unincorporated Goleta area.

On Aug. 3, sheriff’s detectives were notified that someone had broken into a home in the 4600 block of Atasco Drive. The occupant of the house had died one month earlier, and ownership of the home was in the process of being transferred.

The investigation revealed that a large gun safe was taken from the garage of the home between July 9 and Aug. 3. Further investigation led detectives to a neighbor, who they suspect moved the safe to his home next door before taking it to another location.

About 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, sheriff’s detectives and an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a search warrant at a home on the 5000 block of Ella Lane.

The search turned up nearly three dozen firearms with at least 30 guns directly linked to the burglary on Atasco Drive. The safe was located at another location.

Joe Luis Lopez, 41, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony residential burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $50,000.

Detectives also arrested James Allan Dunning, 36, who lives at the Ella Lane home. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, felony possession of stolen property, felony possession and/or sale of assault weapons, and felony possession of a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $50,000.

— Drew Sugars is a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.