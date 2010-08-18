Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:03 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Harding School Ready for Its Grand Reopening

Public invited to Friday's celebration to welcome campus, curriculum advancements

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | August 18, 2010 | 11:00 p.m.

Noozhawk’s note: Noozhawk and givezooks! are proud to participate in a project to replace Harding School’s hawk weathervane, which was stolen earlier this summer. Read on to learn how you can help.

Harding University Partnership School will celebrate its new name and the new partnerships it’s forming with the Santa Barbara community at a grand reopening Friday afternoon. The public is invited.

The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Westside campus, 1625 Robbins St. Principal Sally Kingston will welcome guests and Santa Barbara School District Superintendent Brian Sarvis and Jane Close Conoley, dean of UCSB’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, will speak about developments with the campus and curriculum.

Harding School students Oscar Rojas, Ariana Rubio and Lupita Torres will give speeches about the school’s hawk weathervane, which was stolen in June from atop the building’s tower. Noozhawk and givezooks! are helping the school raise money to replace the weathervane.

Santa Barbara Youth Mariachi will provide entertainment. Homemade pizza and organic greens from the Harding School kitchen will be available for $5 per adult and $3 per child at Socratic Circle, just outside the cafeteria. Participants can help the school raise funds for the school library through the annual children’s book sale. The Harding School Foundation will be selling T-shirts.

Click here to make a tax-deductible online donation to the Harding Hawk Project through givezooks!

Click here to join the Facebook group, Bring Our Hawk Home.

Related stories

» Drive Takes Wing to Replace Harding School’s Stolen Hawk

» Leading Off: Can a Weathervane Really Make a Difference at a School?

» Harding School Has a Proud History, and a Bright Future

» givezooks! Makes Online Nonprofit Fundraising a Social Event

» Harding School Cultivating a Climate for Top Scholars

» Harding School’s Partnership with UCSB Pays Off for Students, Teachers on Both Campuses

» Harding School Proudly Shows Off Its Green Streak

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 