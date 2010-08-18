Harding School Ready for Its Grand Reopening

Noozhawk’s note: Noozhawk and givezooks! are proud to participate in a project to replace Harding School’s hawk weathervane, which was stolen earlier this summer. Read on to learn how you can help.

Harding University Partnership School will celebrate its new name and the new partnerships it’s forming with the Santa Barbara community at a grand reopening Friday afternoon. The public is invited.

The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Westside campus, 1625 Robbins St. Principal Sally Kingston will welcome guests and Santa Barbara School District Superintendent Brian Sarvis and Jane Close Conoley, dean of UCSB’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, will speak about developments with the campus and curriculum.

Harding School students Oscar Rojas, Ariana Rubio and Lupita Torres will give speeches about the school’s hawk weathervane, which was stolen in June from atop the building’s tower. Noozhawk and givezooks! are helping the school raise money to replace the weathervane.

Santa Barbara Youth Mariachi will provide entertainment. Homemade pizza and organic greens from the Harding School kitchen will be available for $5 per adult and $3 per child at Socratic Circle, just outside the cafeteria. Participants can help the school raise funds for the school library through the annual children’s book sale. The Harding School Foundation will be selling T-shirts.

Click here to make a tax-deductible online donation to the Harding Hawk Project through givezooks!

Click here to join the Facebook group, Bring Our Hawk Home.

