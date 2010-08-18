Health Warning in Effect for Arroyo Burro Beach
Weekly water testing detects bacteria exceeding standards
By Willie Brummett | August 18, 2010 | 1:00 p.m.
The Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services issued a health-status warning Wednesday for Arroyo Burro Beach after results from weekly testing indicated that bacteria levels in the water exceeded one or more health standards.
Contact with the ocean water may increase risk of illness. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water a minimum of 50 yards away from both sides of creek mouths or storm drains.
Click here or call the ocean hot line at 805.681.4949 for updates.
— Willie Brummett represents Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services.
