Michael Chiacos: SBCAG Actions May Undermine Region’s Environmental Legacy

Most people are aware that the state of California has taken a strong stand against climate change by passing landmark legislation requiring that greenhouse gas emissions be reduced to 1990 levels by 2020. Appropriately, the state is asking all communities to do their part.

Unfortunately, the entity in charge of designing the future we want to live in — the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments — is showing very little leadership in that regard.

What’s at issue here may seem unimportant to all but the most die-hard policy wonks, but it has far-reaching implications that will affect our everyday lives.

In response to a recent California law (SB 375), every region in the state is developing a land use plan, called a Sustainable Communities Strategy. These plans guide future development so that residents don’t have to drive so far to jobs, have more convenient transportation options, spend less time in traffic and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Unfortunately, our local plan is at the back of the pack, ranked 17 out of 18 regions in its ability to reduce per capita greenhouse gases. In fact, while Ventura and San Luis Obispo are projecting an 8 percent decrease in per capita emissions by 2020, our local SBCAG planners project a 6 percent increase in Santa Barbara.

Whether or not you share my concern about climate change, most people would agree that our current transportation and land use planning model of more sprawling communities and ever wider and more congested roads is not working. Regions across California are thinking regionally about how to fix their jobs-housing imbalances and provide better transit services, more walkable/bikable communities, and other alternative transportation options. The end result is less congestion and lower transportation costs in those communities.

In Santa Barbara County, however, local cities have historically been wary of regional planning efforts, in favor of more local control. While this is understandable, our inability to work regionally is affecting our ability to solve complex problems. In fact, the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury recently chastised SBCAG for shirking its regional land use responsibilities in a 2009 report “SBCAG: A Road Not Taken.”

The Grand Jury pointed out that SBCAG was the only region out of 58 counties in the state to actually reject “no strings attached” state funds for regional land use planning.

For those who are concerned about climate change, consider this: The spirit of SB 375 is that every community — even one as small as Santa Barbara County — has a responsibility to help address climate change by doing its part. In Santa Barbara County, we are at a pivotal moment in which local governments can either do the bare minimum, or can choose to position our region as a model community contributing to the solution.

The SBCAG board will meet to discuss the plan at 8:30 a.m. this Thursday, Aug. 19 in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. We are calling on SBCAG to come up with a plan that is more in line with other areas of the state.

If Ventura and San Luis Obispo reduce emissions by 8 percent, can’t we? Santa Barbara residents deserve a plan that ranks top in the state, not 17th out of 18.

— Michael Chiacos is a transportation specialist for the Community Environmental Council.