Santa Barbara South Coast Real Estate Market Activity
For the week ending Aug. 15, 2010, as reported through the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service
All Residential (houses, estates, PUDs, condos and mobile homes)
» New listings — 53
» Price changes — 77
» Pending sales (entering escrow) — 34
Price Breakdown
» $0 to $1 million — 20
» $1 million to $2 million — 9
» $2 million to $4 million — 5
» $4 million to $8 million — 3
» $8 million-plus — 0
(46 percent over $1 million)
» Closed escrow — 28
» Expired, canceled or withdrawn from MLS — 25
» Back on the market — 19
