Save the Mermaids to Make a Splash at SOhO

Join Save the Mermaids at SOho Restaurant & Music Club at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 for live music from Santa Barbara locals Wrong Again! and Santa Cruz’s Wooster.

The mermaids are hosting the fundraising party to keep the Tri-County community informed about solutions to prevent further ocean pollution.

There will be a raffle with surf/ocean prizes, a short presentation on single-use plastic pollution in the seas, and live mermaids.

This group of highly energetic young ladies with such diverse occupational backgrounds as filmmaking, nutrition, public relations and yoga instruction, among others, have dedicated themselves to educating as many as people as possible about the dangers of pollution, especially plastic trash in the ocean.

Donning mermaid tails and clamshell bikinis, volunteers from Save the Mermaids have run more than a few beach cleanups — some on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, and some as far away as South America — and have attempted to get more people engaged in the problem.

Help support a local wave of change and come out on Aug. 18 for a great cause and great music.

— Kate Nelson represents Save the Mermaids.