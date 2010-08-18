St. Francis Foundation Awards More Than $1.1 Million in Local Grants

The St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara awarded grants totaling $1,156,563 to 26 local programs and organizations during its 2009-10 fiscal year, which ended June 30.

The grants channel support to the organizations that form a “safety net” of nursing, health care, senior and end-of-life care services in the Santa Barbara South Coast community area, with special emphasis on those most in need. Many of the programs that the St. Francis Foundation supports also directly save the community the high costs of emergency and crisis health care.

The St. Francis Foundation has a long-standing tradition of supporting and promoting health care for the community’s most vulnerable residents. From the Parish Nursing Community Outreach and Liberty tattoo removal programs, operated by Cottage Health System, to funding nursing scholarships at SBCC and supporting 24-hour health care for homeless individuals at Casa Esperanza, the St. Francis Foundation acts as a steward to identify and support local organizations committed to serving those most in need.

“In this devastating economy, the need for our programs and support is in the highest demand as those in poverty in our community face more dire choices, and more are falling into poverty every day,” said Andrew Ochsner, the St. Francis Foundation’s board president. “The number of people here who require assistance is at an all-time high, and it is more important than ever that the St. Francis Foundation continue assisting local agencies that provide lifesaving work. Only through the generosity of our supporters are we able to provide this support to so many worthy organizations in Santa Barbara.”

This past fiscal year, 26 local programs and organizations were awarded St. Francis Foundation grants in the categories of nursing, medical care, mental health and homeless services, senior care, end-of-life care and health education.

Parish Nursing and Liberty Programs

The Parish Nursing Community Outreach Program was established to bring health care directly to people most in need and to ensure people learn to incorporate good health habits into their daily lives. Through major funding by the St. Francis Foundation, Parish Nursing, operated by Cottage Health System, reaches thousands of people in need each year through home and hospital visits, screenings and education programs.

The Liberty Program, also sponsored by the St. Francis Foundation and managed through Cottage Health System, offers qualified individuals free laser treatments to remove visible anti-social, gang or prison tattoos. In exchange, each participant must complete community service work in a nonprofit agency.

Homeless Outreach, Health-Care Assistants, Urgent and Nonemergency Medical Transportation

» Casa Esperanza

» Santa Barbara Street Medicine

» Tri-County Transportation/Blue Dolphin Taxi

» Willbridge

End-of-Life Care

» Sarah House

General Support (organizations providing medical, mental health and/or homeless services)

» Angels Bearing Gifts

» Casa Serena

» New Beginnings Counseling Center

» Pacific Pride Foundation

» Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

» Villa Majella

Capital Contributions

» Cottage Hospital

» Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care

Medical (dental, vision)

» St. Cecilia Society

» SEE International

Memorial

» Guide Dogs for the Blind

Senior Services Program

» Friendship Center

» Garden Court

» Gatekeeper Program

» Gildea Foundation

» Villa Riviera

Mental Health

» Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County

Nursing Scholarships

The St. Francis Foundation funds four annual nursing scholarships at SBCC. The St. Francis Hospital Guild Associate Degree in Nursing Scholarship is awarded to promising nursing students who demonstrate a strong commitment to a life and career in nursing.

» SBCC

Sponsorships

» Partnership for Excellence

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.