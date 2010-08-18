The Fund for Santa Barbara Presents Free Screening of ‘Bag It’

Aug. 24 event at the Lobero includes a reception with the filmmakers

The Fund for Santa Barbara is teaming up with Horny Toad apparel manufacturer and the Surfrider Foundation for a free special screening of Bag It and a reception with the filmmakers at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

Bag It is a moving, timely and engaging documentary about the environmental and health impacts of the obsessive use of plastics — and plastic bags in particular.

With cities and counties across the country wrestling with the issue of how best to reduce their use, this film approaches the issue by chronicling the experience of a man trying to live life without them.

Please join us for this important screening followed by a special reception — and raffle — with the filmmakers. See you at the movies!

— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.