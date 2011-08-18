Suspect Arrested After Man Approached Teen Near San Marcos High School

A Los Angeles man was arrested Wednesday by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies after an incident involving a 15-year-old boy near San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said deputies responded to Turnpike Road and Hollister Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The teen said he had been walking near the school at 4750 Hollister Ave. when a man in a pickup truck pulled up next to him, held up a cell phone and said that someone on the phone wanted to talk to the boy, according to Sugars. He said the boy kept walking and reported the incident right away.

A sheriff’s sergeant later stopped a man in a pickup truck who matched the description provided by the teenager, Sugars said.

Mario Rios Bibiano faces charges of child annoying and remains in the Santa Barbara County Jail on a no-bail immigration hold.

Sugars said Bibiano was also driving without a license and didn’t have registration for the vehicle.

