Friday, June 15 , 2018, 11:38 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Edward James Olmos to Santa Barbara: ‘Don’t Trash the Beach’

Thank You Ocean outreach campaign will focus on local beaches and run through Labor Day

By Sara Marquis for Thank You Ocean | August 18, 2011 | 6:36 p.m.

The Thank You Ocean campaign has partnered with Edward James Olmos to launch a public outreach campaign about beach debris.

The campaign will be focused on Santa Barbara beaches and will run through Labor Day. Olmos is featured in a series of English and Spanish language radio public service announcements and print messages running in Santa Barbara starting Friday through Sept. 5.

The goal of the campaign is to increase public awareness about beach debris, especially during busy summer weeks when numbers of beach visitors increase and local beaches are faced with the trash generated by those visitors.

Olmos draws attention to the unprecedented threats the ocean faces from climate change, water pollution, marine life decline and marine debris.

“There’s no excuse for trashing our ocean,” he said. “It’s up to you and me to take a stand and do something to stop it.”

“The donation of Mr. Olmos’ time, talent and influence to the Thank You Ocean campaign is a valuable contribution,” NOAA administrator Jane Lubchenco said. “Improving the health of the ocean is a challenge that affects us all, and these compelling announcements encourage the public to be a part of the solution.”

The PSAs are designed to reach English- and Spanish-speaking listeners in Santa Barbara through radio and online audiences and social media outlets. The campaign will feature “Don’t Trash the Beach” posters and target Santa Barbara beach communities.

“Mr. Olmos says it all,” said California Assistant Secretary for Oceans Brian Baird. “This is one case where individuals can make a difference. Our beaches are spectacular; let’s keep them that way by properly disposing and recycling our trash.”

Olmos is an actor, producer, director and humanitarian. The Emmy-, Tony-, and Golden Globe Award-winning actor may best be known for such films as Stand and Deliver and Mi Familia and the television series Miami Vice and Battlestar Galactica.

As an avid supporter of many environmental issues, Olmos was the campaign’s first choice to reach California’s communities with the Thank You Ocean message. As an activist and advocate for Latino culture, he supports education and outreach to stimulate community awareness and improve the human condition.

In addition to the PSA featuring Olmos, the Thank You Ocean campaign features a PSA produced by world-renowned cinematographer Bob Talbot, an outdoor advertising campaign, a bi-weekly podcast series featuring leaders in ocean policy, a Web site in English and Spanish, and numerous social networking outlets.

The Don’t Trash the Beach campaign is funded by California’s Coastal Impact Assistance Program. The Thank You Ocean campaign is a nonprofit partnership supported by the state of California, the NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the Ocean Communicators Alliance.

Click here for more information about the campaign and how to become involved, or follow the campaign on Facebook or Twitter.

— Sarah Marquis represents Thank You Ocean.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 