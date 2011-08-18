Edward James Olmos to Santa Barbara: ‘Don’t Trash the Beach’

Thank You Ocean outreach campaign will focus on local beaches and run through Labor Day

The Thank You Ocean campaign has partnered with Edward James Olmos to launch a public outreach campaign about beach debris.

The campaign will be focused on Santa Barbara beaches and will run through Labor Day. Olmos is featured in a series of English and Spanish language radio public service announcements and print messages running in Santa Barbara starting Friday through Sept. 5.

The goal of the campaign is to increase public awareness about beach debris, especially during busy summer weeks when numbers of beach visitors increase and local beaches are faced with the trash generated by those visitors.

Olmos draws attention to the unprecedented threats the ocean faces from climate change, water pollution, marine life decline and marine debris.

“There’s no excuse for trashing our ocean,” he said. “It’s up to you and me to take a stand and do something to stop it.”

“The donation of Mr. Olmos’ time, talent and influence to the Thank You Ocean campaign is a valuable contribution,” NOAA administrator Jane Lubchenco said. “Improving the health of the ocean is a challenge that affects us all, and these compelling announcements encourage the public to be a part of the solution.”

The PSAs are designed to reach English- and Spanish-speaking listeners in Santa Barbara through radio and online audiences and social media outlets. The campaign will feature “Don’t Trash the Beach” posters and target Santa Barbara beach communities.

“Mr. Olmos says it all,” said California Assistant Secretary for Oceans Brian Baird. “This is one case where individuals can make a difference. Our beaches are spectacular; let’s keep them that way by properly disposing and recycling our trash.”

Olmos is an actor, producer, director and humanitarian. The Emmy-, Tony-, and Golden Globe Award-winning actor may best be known for such films as Stand and Deliver and Mi Familia and the television series Miami Vice and Battlestar Galactica.

As an avid supporter of many environmental issues, Olmos was the campaign’s first choice to reach California’s communities with the Thank You Ocean message. As an activist and advocate for Latino culture, he supports education and outreach to stimulate community awareness and improve the human condition.

In addition to the PSA featuring Olmos, the Thank You Ocean campaign features a PSA produced by world-renowned cinematographer Bob Talbot, an outdoor advertising campaign, a bi-weekly podcast series featuring leaders in ocean policy, a Web site in English and Spanish, and numerous social networking outlets.

The Don’t Trash the Beach campaign is funded by California’s Coastal Impact Assistance Program. The Thank You Ocean campaign is a nonprofit partnership supported by the state of California, the NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the Ocean Communicators Alliance.

Click here for more information about the campaign and how to become involved, or follow the campaign on Facebook or Twitter.

— Sarah Marquis represents Thank You Ocean.

