Drunken Driver Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Head-On Crash on Highway 101 in Carpinteria

A driver responsible for a major collision on Highway 101 near Carpinteria in March has been sentenced to three years in prison, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Alfonso Robles-Contreras of Ventura was convicted of felony DUI for causing great bodily injury after colliding with several vehicles. The crash caused major injuries to one of the drivers and closed the highway for three hours.

On March 17, Robles-Contreras entered the northbound lanes of Highway 101 traveling the wrong way from the Casitas Pass Road off-ramp. While traveling in excess of 70 mph, Robles-Contreras sideswiped one driver, collided with a second vehicle, and then collided head-on with a Lexus.

The driver of that vehicle, 31-year-old Jennifer Reams, was extricated from her vehicle by the Carpinteria Summerland Fire Department. She was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and treated for major injuries, including leg fractures and a fractured hip.

After colliding with Reams’ vehicle, Robles-Contreras’ vehicle careened into the center divider before overturning several times. He suffered left leg and facial fractures.

The investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. After being treated for his major injuries, Robles-Contreras was released from the Ventura County Medical Center and taken into custody.

