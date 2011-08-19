Friday, June 15 , 2018, 11:27 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Drunken Driver Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Head-On Crash on Highway 101 in Carpinteria

Alfonso Robles-Contreras was convicted of felony DUI after collisions that left one driver with serious injuries

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 19, 2011 | 2:04 a.m.

A driver responsible for a major collision on Highway 101 near Carpinteria in March has been sentenced to three years in prison, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Alfonso Robles-Contreras of Ventura was convicted of felony DUI for causing great bodily injury after colliding with several vehicles. The crash caused major injuries to one of the drivers and closed the highway for three hours.

On March 17, Robles-Contreras entered the northbound lanes of Highway 101 traveling the wrong way from the Casitas Pass Road off-ramp. While traveling in excess of 70 mph, Robles-Contreras sideswiped one driver, collided with a second vehicle, and then collided head-on with a Lexus.

The driver of that vehicle, 31-year-old Jennifer Reams, was extricated from her vehicle by the Carpinteria Summerland Fire Department. She was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and treated for major injuries, including leg fractures and a fractured hip.

After colliding with Reams’ vehicle, Robles-Contreras’ vehicle careened into the center divider before overturning several times. He suffered left leg and facial fractures.

The investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. After being treated for his major injuries, Robles-Contreras was released from the Ventura County Medical Center and taken into custody.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

