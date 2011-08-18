Edelweiss Choir of Santa Barbara Seeks Singers for Tour to Chile

Auditions will be held between Oct. 10 and Nov. 10, with weekly rehearsals beginning Jan. 3

The Edelweiss Choir of Santa Barbara is seeking qualified singers to participate in an April 2012 tour to Chile in South America.

Auditions will be held with the director for singers in all sections. There is a particular need to fill vacancies in the tenor and bass sections.

The audition procedure will include measuring the singer’s ability/aptitude for singing in German as well as sight-reading ability. Knowledge of German is valuable.

Singers will be expected to begin participation in weekly Tuesday evening rehearsals, beginning Jan. 3.

Singers will be provided a choir uniform for concert appearances, and they will need to provide a passport and a portion of the trip expenses. Some expenses will be covered by the choir.

For information about auditions, contact the group’s director, Julia Neufeld, at 805.967.5965 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) before Oct. 10.

— Walter Knapp represents the Edelweiss Choir of Santa Barbara.



