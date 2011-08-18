Goleta Woman on Motorcycle Dies in Crash with Big Rig

Mary Beth Clementi, 48, is found trapped beneath one of the tractor-trailer's tires

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday identified a Goleta woman as the victim of a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer rig Wednesday at the intersection of Cathedral Oaks and Ellwood Canyon roads.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said the Goleta Police Traffic Unit and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. and found 48-year-old Mary Beth Clementi of Goleta trapped beneath one of the trailer’s tires. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Sugars said the cause of the crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department Traffic Unit. The Coroner’s Office is handling the death investigation.

Resident Norman Beard, who lives in a home at that intersection, said he has called the Sheriff’s Department about vehicles speeding on the road, as well as cyclists who don’t observe traffic laws.

“I keep telling them someone is going to get killed on this road,” he said. “It’s a speedway.”

Beard said he has witnessed many close calls between people on bikes and scooters and people in larger vehicles, and that he and his neighbors were stranded in their neighborhood for about six hours after the accident occurred Wednesday.

Ellwood Canyon resident Ken Doty was on the scene of the accident trying to help neighbors find alternate routes out of the neighborhood.

“It shook everyone up, that’s for sure,” he said.

