Sheriff’s Department Finds Carpinteria Man Reported Missing

Doug Fischer reportedly checked himself into an L.A. facility for medical treatment

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives said Thursday they have located a Carpinteria man reported missing last week.

Doug Fischer, who is 64 and suffers from mild dementia, was found in a medical facility in the Los Angeles area after admitting himself for medical treatment in early August.

Because of HIPPA regulations, Sheriff’s Department officials aren’t allowed to release any more information about Fischer’s status.

Last Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help to locate Fischer after he had been missing for nearly a week. He was last seen early Aug. 4 sitting at a bus stop outside Tyler’s Donuts on Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria.

