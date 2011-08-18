Notre Dame School of Santa Barbara Gets a Jump on the New Year

Notre Dame Schoolof Santa Barbara welcomed students and families for the first day of school on Wednesday.

While other Santa Barbara elementary schools are just beginning to prepare for the start of the school year, Notre Dame School, as suggested by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, began its 190-day academic calendar.

Students were beaming with excitement as they gathered in their new classes, connecting with old friends, meeting new friends, and becoming familiar with their new teachers and classrooms.

Notre Dame School sees these extra days as an opportunity to offer children an even higher quality education. Summer vacation can bring with it the stress of finding camps and child care for the children of working parents. The new academic calendar eases this burden as well as giving children educational continuity and enrichment in the classroom.

One would think that the Notre Dame children would be sad to see their summer end, but that was not the case, as their enthusiasm for being back in school was palpable. The Notre Dame School community is anticipating a year of academic, spiritual and creative growth — and they are getting a jump on it.

