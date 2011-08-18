Friday, June 15 , 2018, 11:30 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Notre Dame School of Santa Barbara Gets a Jump on the New Year

Classes are under way as part of a newly mandated 190-day academic calendar

By Tisha Weber Ford for Notre Dame School | August 18, 2011 | 10:00 p.m.

Notre Dame Schoolof Santa Barbara welcomed students and families for the first day of school on Wednesday.

While other Santa Barbara elementary schools are just beginning to prepare for the start of the school year, Notre Dame School, as suggested by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, began its 190-day academic calendar.

Students were beaming with excitement as they gathered in their new classes, connecting with old friends, meeting new friends, and becoming familiar with their new teachers and classrooms.

Notre Dame School sees these extra days as an opportunity to offer children an even higher quality education. Summer vacation can bring with it the stress of finding camps and child care for the children of working parents. The new academic calendar eases this burden as well as giving children educational continuity and enrichment in the classroom.

One would think that the Notre Dame children would be sad to see their summer end, but that was not the case, as their enthusiasm for being back in school was palpable. The Notre Dame School community is anticipating a year of academic, spiritual and creative growth — and they are getting a jump on it.

— Tisha Weber Ford represents Notre Dame School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 