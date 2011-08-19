Friday, June 15 , 2018, 11:25 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School District Posts Improved Achievement Scores

STAR results show an increase in proficiency in English-language arts from elementary to high school

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 19, 2011 | 3:30 a.m.

Achievement scores are important in helping schools identify areas of improvement, and the Santa Barbara Unified School District had its highest-ever scores last year.

Davis Hayden, the district’s director of research, evaluation and technology, said STAR scores can provide a sense of how a school or grade level is doing.

The federal No Child Left Behind Act sets the goal at 100 percent proficient by 2014 for adequate yearly progress, which is calculated from Standardized Testing and Reporting (STAR), high school exit exams and other testing results. The AYP is more telling of a school’s performance, and schools find out whether they are in or out of program improvement, which becomes public at the end of the month.

“That’s the one that carries penalties, and that’s the one people are watching,” Hayden said. “I think we’re going to have some pretty good results when they finally release the data Aug. 31.”

STAR results designate students as advanced, proficient, basic, below basic or far below basic. Elementary students had better scores in English-language arts than in 2010, with every grade scoring at least 46 percent advanced or proficient. Fourth grade had the highest scores, with 68 percent advanced or proficient.

Elementary students scored 53 percent or higher as advanced or proficient in mathematics for every grade, again with fourth grade leading the pack at 74 percent.

Junior high and high school student scores for English-language arts ranged from 57 percent to 70 percent for advanced and proficient students. Mathematics scores were different for each subject, including algebra and geometry.

Click here for the 2011 STAR scores by district or individual school.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 