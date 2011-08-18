Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente Student Cristian Catalan

The Student of the Month is recognized for his achievements in the classroom

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise honored Cristian Catalan as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for August.

Catalan was nominated by his teacher, Ed Torres, who spoke of his student’s achievements.

Catalan will attend Dos Pueblos High School this year.

Positive acknowledgment and a plaque are given to each student in honor of the work that he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.