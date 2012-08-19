Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:17 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Fiesta Rodeo Mutton Busters Get a Ride on the Wild Side

Jarrett Kendall hangs on for Noozhawk, but comes up short in chase for championship buckle

After the announcer’s call for the Mutton Bustin’ event, Jarrett Kendall and his mom, Kelly, head to the arena at the Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo at Earl Warren Showgrounds.
After the announcer’s call for the Mutton Bustin’ event, Jarrett Kendall and his mom, Kelly, head to the arena at the Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo at Earl Warren Showgrounds.  (Valorie Smith / Noozhawk photo)
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | August 19, 2012 | 2:00 a.m.

Rodeo cowboys may be “lookin’ for 8” when they throw the gate, but mutton bustin’ riders are often lucky if they hang on for 3 or 4 seconds.

Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery.
Such was the case for Goleta youngster Jarrett Kendall at the recent 88th annual Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Jarrett, the 4½-year-old son of Kelly and Bob Kendall, won Noozhawk’s contest to ride for our brand in the Aug. 5 Mutton Bustin’ event. He joined 16 other cowboys and cowgirls hoping to outlast a sheep that was determined to shed the unfamiliar weight on its back and rejoin its compadres.

The competition was won by Caleb Stremcha, 5, of Oxnard, who rode his sheep all the way down to the bull pens at the other end of the arena. Jarrett lasted for 4.5 seconds and later admitted to his mom that mutton bustin’ is “probably more suited for 5 year olds.”

In addition to Jarrett and Caleb, the other mutton bustin’ riders were Lee Callan of Goleta, Evelyn Cardenas of Santa Barbara, Oliver Clark of Goleta, Dash Diamond Hamilton of Santa Barbara, Cielle Hanrahan of Santa Barbara, Tanner McCarthy of Santa Ynez, Gunner Morinini of Orcutt, Claire Pata of Lompoc, Diego Ramirez of Santa Ynez, Jonathan Ramirez of Santa Ynez, Sam Schley of Goleta, Chance Stamper of Lompoc, Cody Stamper of Lompoc, Serenity Stanfield of Goleta and Evie Watkins of Nipomo.

The Mutton Bustin’ competition was sponsored by Ambassador Glen Holden and his wife, Gloria; Constance Fearing; Nestle Nesquik; and KEYT.

Hats off to Noozhawk sales and marketing director Angela Miller-Bevan and rodeo director Davia Montoya for arranging Team Noozhawk’s entry. We’re already looking forward to next year.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

