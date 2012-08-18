Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Seeks Volunteers for Santa Barbara Triathlon

Celebrating 30 years of ending hunger and feeding the future, have some fun with your friends and family for our cause! The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is the proud beneficiary of the Santa Barbara Triathlon presented by Montecito Bank & Trust, and we would love to share this experience with you. We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help with various projects each day of the triathlon Aug. 24, 25 or 26! It can be as little as a one-day commitment and a great way to end the summer! Bring your kid, your best friend, or your neighbor and have a great time!

Become an active member of your community and click here to sign up to volunteer today! Pick a location and remember to say that you’re volunteering with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Click here for a list of the volunteer positions.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is a dynamic organization serving one in four individuals in your community through our 291 nonprofit member agencies and operating a dozen direct programs. Remember that for every $1 donated, the Foodbank can buy $17 worth of nutritious food for our community. We thank you for your support and dedication to the Foodbank!

Click here to learn about Foodbank volunteer Jacob Mansbach’s effort to compete in the triathlon, or contact Eloisa Chavez at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

— Eloisa Chaves is the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s community programs and development coordinator.