Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:42 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Seeks Volunteers for Santa Barbara Triathlon

Aug. 24-26 triathlon events still have opportunities to join in the fun to benefit local hunger programs

By Eloisa Chavez for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | August 18, 2012 | 10:51 p.m.

Celebrating 30 years of ending hunger and feeding the future, have some fun with your friends and family for our cause! The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is the proud beneficiary of the Santa Barbara Triathlon presented by Montecito Bank & Trust, and we would love to share this experience with you. We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help with various projects each day of the triathlon Aug. 24, 25 or 26! It can be as little as a one-day commitment and a great way to end the summer! Bring your kid, your best friend, or your neighbor and have a great time!

Become an active member of your community and click here to sign up to volunteer today! Pick a location and remember to say that you’re volunteering with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Click here for a list of the volunteer positions.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is a dynamic organization serving one in four individuals in your community through our 291 nonprofit member agencies and operating a dozen direct programs. Remember that for every $1 donated, the Foodbank can buy $17 worth of nutritious food for our community. We thank you for your support and dedication to the Foodbank!

Click here to learn about Foodbank volunteer Jacob Mansbach’s effort to compete in the triathlon, or contact Eloisa Chavez at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

— Eloisa Chaves is the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s community programs and development coordinator.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 