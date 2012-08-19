Humidity Likely to Linger for Another Day Before Cooler Temperatures Arrive

Cooler weather is expected to return to Santa Barbara County in the next few days but lingering monsoon moisture will likely keep the humidity high again Sunday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies Sunday with a high near 80 on the South Coast.

A weakening high-pressure system will bring slightly cooler conditions Monday, the weather service said, and the week ahead should see high temperatures in the mid-70s and overnight lows in the mid-50s along the coast. Patchy fog is possible near the beaches, and north winds are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday afternoon below canyons and passes.

Inland, temperatures are expected to remain in the mid- to upper 90s, the weather service said.

Another heat wave is expected next weekend as a new high-pressure system settles in across the West.

