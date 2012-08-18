Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:23 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rally Calls for Santa Barbara City Council to Oppose ‘Corporate Personhood’

Activists decry influence of money in politics, push constitutional amendment barring corporate campaign contributions

By Patrick Kulp, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | August 18, 2012 | 9:01 p.m.

Activists gathered in front of Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon for a rally calling on the City Council to pass a resolution in support of a U.S. constitutional amendment to end “corporate personhood” — a legal doctrine that grants corporations many of the same constitutional rights as individual citizens.

The Santa Barbara chapter of Progressive Democrats of America hosted the rally as part of a nationwide movement called Move to Amend. Participants solicited signatures for the petition, handed out informational fliers and waved handmade signs for passing cars and pedestrians.

Ending corporate personhood would effectively invalidate the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2010 decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission in which it ruled that corporate campaign donations are a form of free speech protected by the First Amendment and therefore, cannot be regulated.

Event organizer and PDSB chairwoman Lois Hamilton said the unchecked power that corporations have to contribute large sums of money to political candidates has given them a huge amount of influence over the electoral system.

“We do not believe corporations are people and we do not believe their money equals speech protected by the First Amendment,” she said. “We want corporate money out of our elections. We want the people of this country to choose their representatives, not corporations.”

According to Hamilton, the group had 500 signatures on the petition going into the event and hopes to have at least 1,000 by the time they take it before the City Council next month. City Council members Grant House and Cathy Murillo have signed the petition, and Murillo attended the rally to show her support.

“I’m giving my effort as an individual, and to me, that’s a lot,” said the first-term council member. “I don’t go out on a limb on noncity stuff very often so this is a big deal for me to be out here. I’m not ready to start blasting the U.S. Supreme Court, but I do support this local grassroots movement.”

Rally organizer Lois Hamilton, left, with Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Cathy Murillo, says she wants 'the people of this country to choose their representatives, not corporations.' (Patrick Kulp / Noozhawk photo)
Rally organizer Lois Hamilton, left, with Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Cathy Murillo, says she wants “the people of this country to choose their representatives, not corporations.” (Patrick Kulp / Noozhawk photo)

Several California cities — including Ojai, Ventura, Los Angeles and San Francisco — have passed similar resolutions along with six states, including California. There are also numerous bills being considered in Congress in support of campaign finance reform, one of which is backed by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

PDSB member Michael Merenda said the group chose the Paseo Nuevo location because its heavy foot traffic allowed them to reach a maximum amount of people and make themselves as visible as possible.

“It’s a high-energy spot with a lot of people coming and going,” Merenda said. “There were group members who were worried about the police and I said, ‘No, no, no, don’t worry, many of the members are 70 and 80. They are not going to get too rowdy.’ Most of these people are retired professionals.”

Santa Barbara resident Antonia Robertson, who is co-chairwoman of the Move to Amend Santa Barbara affiliate, said the most important objective of the rally is to educate and make citizens aware that this is an issue.

“It’s amazing how many people do not connect the dots between Citizens United and super PACs,” she said. “A lot of the mission here is to educate. We’re not normally activists but this issue talked to us at some gut level, and we said, ‘Oh, my god, what kind of country will our kids inherit?’”

The Move to Amend effort aims to garner enough support from local and state governments to compel Congress to consider the amendment. Proposing a constitutional amendment would require a two-thirds majority vote from the House of Representatives and the Senate or a constitutional convention called by two-thirds of state legislatures.

“It’s a huge battle we have ahead of us, and it’s not going to be won overnight,” Hamilton said.

Noozhawk intern Patrick Kulp can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 