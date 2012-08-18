Severely Injured Man Found on Isla Vista Beach

Authorities believe victim may have fallen from bluff top along Del Playa Drive

A couple walking along the beach in Isla Vista early Saturday discovered a severely injured man who authorities believe may have fallen from the cliff top, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 1:40 a.m., and found the victim bleeding from the mouth and with other serious injuries, according to Fire Department spokesman Russ Sechler.

Fire crews carried the man down the beach and back up to Del Playa Drive, where he was placed in a waiting AMR ambulance and taken to a local hospital, Sechler said.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

