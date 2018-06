Lompoc Family YMCA Appoints New Executive Director

Veteran YMCA official Jody Taylor follows Dan Powell, who remains in his regional post.

The Lompoc Family YMCA has named Jody Taylor as its new executive director. Taylor, who has been associate executive director for the past year, succeeds Dan Powell, who will remain as regional executive director of the parent Channel Islands YMCA Taylor has more than 13 years of YMCA experience, including positions at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA and the Tampa (Fla.) Metro YMCA . She has a bachelor’s degree in child development and a master’s in educational psychology. In her role, Taylor will oversee the day-to-day operations of the branch at 201 W. College Ave.

Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA is a nonprofit association of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. In addition to Lompoc and Santa Barbara, there are branches in Camarillo Santa Ynez and Ventura , as well as YMCA Youth & Family Services

Click here for more information or call 805.736.3483.

Susan Sawyer is the Channel Islands YMCA‘s communications and marketing director.