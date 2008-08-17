Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:47 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Nerds We Can Fix That: New Company Delivers on Computer Service

Have a computer problem? These 'Nerds' excel in riding to the rescue, from Paso Robles to Thousand Oaks.

By Donna Keeler | August 17, 2008 | 3:48 p.m.

Debbie and Eric Christianson have spent years helping people purchase homes through their mortgage business, Christianson Financial Services Inc. of Solvang and Santa Maria. Now they’re helping people troubleshoot their computer issues through their investment as co-owners in Nerds We Can Fix That.

“Do we ever believe in the Nerds!” Eric Christianson exclaimed. “This is the most exciting new concept we have seen in a long time, and one that is badly needed. Our ‘Nerds’ are a fairly priced, mobile tech support company, servicing both homes and businesses from Paso Robles to Thousand Oaks.”

The company’s emphasis is on fast and efficient service and technical support from highly trained individuals who simply want to have a client’s system up and running as quickly as possible — whether it’s a personal computer or an entire company network. Weekend and evening calls are not a problem, and if a “Nerd” should encounter an issue that can’t be fixed, there’s no charge.

“That’s the way it should be,” Christianson said. “No surprises, just a fair deal”

Among the services offered by Nerds We Can Fix That:

» Troubleshooting computer issues, including hardware and software

» Home entertainment systems

» WiFi and networking

» Upgrades

» Formatting and reinstallation of operating systems/ghosting computer hard drives

» Virus and spyware removal

» Firewalls

» Crash restoration

» Backup systems

» Memory and speed issues

» System design and relocation

Click here for more information on Nerds We Can Fix That or call 888.637.3799.

Donna Keeler is with Nerds We Can Fix That.

 

