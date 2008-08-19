Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:29 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Annual Veterans Health & Resource Fair Set for Saturday

By John Mann | August 19, 2008 | 4:37 p.m.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, the ProCare Foundation and the VA Steering Committee of Ventura County will host the third annual Veterans Health & Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday across the street from the Ventura County Adult Day Care parking lot, 1701 N. Lombard St. in Oxnard.

The fair will feature representatives from county, state and federal veterans’ agencies, as well as local health care organizations who will be on hand to provide information regarding benefits, health care and free health screenings. Food and entertainment will be available.

The fair also will feature a veteran oral history project where stories may be recorded and told so that future generations do not forget the sacrifices of our veterans. Veterans are encouraged to bring old photos for the interview.

“I believe it is vitally important to bring together in one place all the benefits and services at the state, federal and local level available to our veterans. In addition, it is equally important to inform our veterans about various short- and long-term health care options,” Nava said. “After all, veterans have served our country to protect the ideals of freedom and democracy and we owe it to them to them to reach out and show them our gratitude. That’s why I am sponsoring this benefits fair.”

John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 

