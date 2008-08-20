Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 

California Highway Patrol Stepping Up Enforcement of School Zones

By Daniel Barba | August 20, 2008 | 4:19 a.m.

With the start of the new school year, the California Highway Patrol will be increasing patrol and enforcement in school zones beginning Wednesday.

“The public needs to be aware that school is back in session and to slow down when passing schools when children are present,” officer Dan Barba of the Santa Barbara CHP office said. “Our primary concern is the safety of children coming to and from school, and our best way for ensuring this safety is strict compliance and enforcement of the 25 mph school zone speed.”

In addition, six county schools (Montecito Union, Cold Spring School, Foothill School, Isla Vista School, La Colina Junior High and San Marcos High) have been designated double-fine zones and motorists caught speeding near those schools face a fine near $200.

Several other area schools recently have been designated as 15 mph zones thanks to Assembly Bill 321 by Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

It is also of the utmost importance that parents talk to their children about pedestrian and bicycle safety as the new school year begins, such as crossing the street correctly, riding bicycles on the right side of the road and ensuring that children riding bicycles or riding skateboards to school are wearing a safety helmet, which is required by law. 

Additionally, anytime drivers come upon a school bus with its red lights flashing, state law requires that they stop their vehicles before passing the school bus and remain stopped until the red lights are off (does not apply to divided or multiple-lane highways). Those caught passing a school bus with its red lights flashing face a maximum fine of about $560. For any second offense, the fine increases to about $1,000.

Daniel Barba is a public affairs officer for the California Highway Patrol.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 