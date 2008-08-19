Santa Barbara County Supervisors Plan Community Forum on Gap Fire

The Sept. 11 meeting is designed to provide information on post-fire damages and how to prepare against winter flooding.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors Janet Wolf, 2nd District, and Brooks Firestone, 3rd District, will host a community forum at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 to discuss the Gap Fire, the damages from that fire to the hillsides and forest areas and what the public can expect as a result of the fire during the winter season.

The meeting will help provide residents with general information on the hillside damages and what property owners or residents can do to prepare against possible flooding this winter.

In the coming weeks, the city of Goleta will schedule several additional community meetings to discuss the effects with individual neighborhoods so more focused information can be provided. Dates, times and locations will be publicized by the city of Goleta.

The Sept. 11 meeting will be in the auditorium at San Marcos High School, at Turnpike and Hollister Avenue.

The supervisors have asked representatives from the Office of Emergency Services, the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Forest Service and others to attend.

“It’s always important after an incident such as the Gap Fire to bring people together to assess our emergency response and learn from one another,” Wolf said. “We also need to prepare for the possibility of flooding this winter. County agencies and other jurisdictions will be present at this meeting to help homeowners and residents in affected areas learn how to plan for this unfortunate possibility.”

William Boyer is communications director for Santa Barbara County.