Santa Barbara Soccer Club Hosts Annual Summer Cup Tournament

More than 3,000 players and their families are expected to be in the area for this weekend's event.

Boys and girls ages 9 to 19 will converge on Santa Barbara on Saturday and Sunday to play in the area’s largest soccer event, the Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s Summer Cup 2008.

More than 200 teams from all over California, including some of the state’s top teams, will compete at venues across Goleta and Santa Barbara, including UCSB, SBCC, San Marcos High, Santa Barbara Junior High, La Colina Junior High, Mountain View Elementary, Isla Vista Elementary, Elings Park and Girsch Park.

“This will be the most successful tournament in the history of the club,” said Lloyd Biggs, coaching director for the club. “We’re excited to be hosting 3,000 kids and their families for a great weekend of soccer in Santa Barbara.”

Founded in 1991, the Santa Barbara Soccer Club is a nonprofit organization promoting youth soccer in the Santa Barbara area. The club has 27 teams serving more than 400 local boys and girls. Click here for more information.

For tournament information, contact Pamela Buffon-Reid at [email protected] For club information, contact Lloyd Biggs at [email protected]

Mike Pugh represents the Santa Barbara Soccer Club.