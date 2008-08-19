Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:30 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Santa Maria’s Preisker Park Closed During Use as Fire Command Post

By Mark van de Kamp | August 19, 2008 | 4:29 p.m.

Preisker Park in Santa Maria is closed to the public while being used as the incident command post for wildfires burning about 20 miles east of the city.

The length of the closure depends on the fires and the U.S. Forest Service. The park was closed to the public starting Friday. Forest Service staff members on Tuesday estimated that the fire would be contained Thursday but could not provide an estimate when firefighters would leave the park.

There are 500 firefighters working the blazes. The Forest Service is using the park for offices and medical trailers, a kitchen, showers, a fuel depot and for overnight sleeping accommodations for the firefighters.

Some members of the public who have rented Preisker Park facilities have worked with the city to find alternate locations.

People with questions regarding future reservations at Preisker Park are asked to contact the City Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951, ext. 260.

The city has 26 other parks that are open, including the nearby North Preisker Ranch Park, 801 W. Boxcar, at the corner of Hidden Pines Way and Railroad Avenue. Another nearby park is Jim May Park, 809 Stanford Drive, with 11 acres including a lake. Preisker Park is the city’s largest park and is located at the northern end of Santa Maria at 330 Hidden Pines Way.

For fire information, call the U.S. Forest Service at 805.349.2276.

Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst in the Santa Maria city manager’s office.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 