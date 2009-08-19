Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:56 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Annual AIDS Walk is October 3 at Leadbetter Beach

The 19th Heart & Sole AIDS Walk/Run raises funds for Pacific Pride Foundation's HIV programs and services

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 19, 2009 | 3:22 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, beginning at 10 a.m., more than 500 walkers will begin their 10k journey along the beach on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara as participants in the 19th Annual Heart & Sole AIDS Walk and Run.

Every dollar raised stays in Santa Barbara County and benefits Pacific Pride Foundation’s HIV programs and services, including HIV education and prevention programs, two food pantries for HIV positive clients and their families, free individual and group therapy, primary health care and quality of life programs serving more than 500 individuals annually.

The AIDS Walk is one of PPF’s biggest fundraisers, and in this time of dire staff and funding cutbacks, the services on which PPF’s clients rely are in vital need of continued support.

To walk, form a team or make a pledge, call the Santa Barbara office: 805.963.3636, Extension 103; or the Santa Maria office: 805.349.9947, Extension 103.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

