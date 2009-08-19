Annual AIDS Walk is October 3 at Leadbetter Beach

On Saturday, Oct. 3, beginning at 10 a.m., more than 500 walkers will begin their 10k journey along the beach on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara as participants in the 19th Annual Heart & Sole AIDS Walk and Run.

Every dollar raised stays in Santa Barbara County and benefits Pacific Pride Foundation’s HIV programs and services, including HIV education and prevention programs, two food pantries for HIV positive clients and their families, free individual and group therapy, primary health care and quality of life programs serving more than 500 individuals annually.

The AIDS Walk is one of PPF’s biggest fundraisers, and in this time of dire staff and funding cutbacks, the services on which PPF’s clients rely are in vital need of continued support.

To walk, form a team or make a pledge, call the Santa Barbara office: 805.963.3636, Extension 103; or the Santa Maria office: 805.349.9947, Extension 103.

