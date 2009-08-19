Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:55 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Barefoot Wine Steps Up to Help Protect Gaviota Coast

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will receive a $10,000 donation

By Scott Bull | August 19, 2009 | 3:44 p.m.

As part of the Barefoot Wine Beach Rescue Project, a national initiative to keep America’s beaches “barefoot-friendly” through beach cleanups, awareness campaigns and encouraging positive change, the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will receive $10,000 to help fund its campaign to preserve the Gaviota Coast.

In an effort to raise awareness about ongoing campaigns to protect coastlines, and in celebration of the Surfrider Foundation’s 25th anniversary, Barefoot Wine committed $25,000 to support four local beach-specific campaigns in 2009, including Saving Gaviota (California); Challenging Beach Management Permitting Practices: Stop Harmful Beach Fill Projects (Florida); Clearing the Path/Beach Access (Hawaii); and Sinking the Breakwater/Restore the Shore (California).

All four campaigns received $5,000, and people were invited to cast votes online to determine which campaign could double its financial support. The competition garnered nearly 20,000 votes this summer and determined that the Surfrider Foundation’s Santa Barbara Chapter would take home the $10,000 donation.

“The Gaviota Coast, rich in vital natural resources, is the last undeveloped stretch of coastline in Southern California,” Matt McClain of the Surfrider Foundation said. “The donation that Barefoot Wine is providing will help the Santa Barbara chapter lead efforts to preserve and protect the area for generations to come.”

Sandy Lejeune, chairwoman of the Surfrider Foundation chapter, thanked its many supporters for their “unwavering commitment” to coastal preservation demonstrated during the three-month voting initiative. “Out of love for this unique area and your desire to protect it, you helped bring international attention to the importance of saving the Gaviota Coast,” Lejeune said. “We are friends, family and colleagues joined together in this singular effort, and all of us in Santa Barbara Surfrider are deeply grateful for each one of you.”

Since its inauguration in 2007, the Barefoot Wine Beach Rescue Project has donated $450,000 to the Surfrider Foundation in support of its mission to improve coastal water quality, promote free and open beach access, preserve coastal ecosystems and protect public beaches around the world.

“Through the Beach Rescue Project, we are trying to change the way people think about and respect our shores,” said Jeremy Soine of Barefoot Wine. “We raise our glass to the tireless efforts the Santa Barbara chapter. Their determination is proof that these issues are important to all of us.”

— Scott Bull is the development coordinator for the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 